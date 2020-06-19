Ella Ruth Jones
Ella Ruth Jones

Cincinnati - Ella Ruth Jones (nee Webb) age 91. She was the devoted wife of the late Robert Jones. Sister of Arlene Ashley and many late siblings. Sister-in-law of Georgia Jones and Wanda Webb. Visitation Tuesday June 23rd from 10 AM until time of funeral service at 11 AM, all at the Dalbert Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home 2880 Boudinot Avenue 45238. For complete obituary, or to express your condolences, please visit: www.dwifuneralhome.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc
JUN
23
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc
2880 Boudinot Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 922-1010
