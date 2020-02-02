Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen Bamberger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen Bamberger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ellen Bamberger Obituary
Ellen Bamberger

Mason - Bamberger, Ellen, nee Schwerin, age 90, passed away February 2, 2020, beloved wife of the late Eric N. Bamberger, devoted mother of Linda (Bobby) Denham & Dr. Mark J. Bamberger (Tonya Marion), loving grandmother of Rachel, Erica, Morgan, Lyndsay, Kendal & Corey and great grandmother of Addison & Elliott. Services Weil Kahn Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Rd., Tuesday, Feb. 4, 11:00 A.M. Visitation begins at the funeral home at 10:15 A.M. Private Burial. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Queen City Hospice would be appreciated. www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ellen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -