1/1
Ellen Bell
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ellen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ellen Bell

Cincinnati - Ellen O'Brien Bell, age 84, passed away October 9, 2020. Ellen was born in Cincinnati, the only child of Esther (Bryant) Morton and George O'Brien. She was fortunate in her upbringing by having a wonderful step-father John J. Morton (a founding member of Maketewah Country Club, real estate and manufacturing owner) and by growing up in Hyde Park, Cincinnati. Ellen had a passion for music and studied piano and voice from early childhood. She graduated in the top of her class from Withrow High School, and it was there she met her future husband, Gerald J. Schoonover. While their marriage would not last forever, it gave way to a new beginning with the man who became the love of her life for more than 40 years: Alexander James "Jim" Bell. Together they helped raise Ellen's children, Douglas and Katherine, along with Jim's two children, Sandra and Amanda, whom she loved as her own. Ellen's extended family included Parkside Christian Church, where she had many close relationships and derived joy in serving her community. With Jim by her side she helped develop an extraordinary church library and kitchen from which she helped serve many meals. Ellen and Jim opened their home often to traveling missionaries and traveled extensively themselves favoring Italy, Africa, Russia and Alaska. Ellen was a fabulous cook, seamstress and gardener. Her apple pie was second to none. Ellen enjoyed being a housewife and was an avid reader. She liked singing in the church choir most and to her last day never stopped singing with a joyful heart. She was a wonderful wife and mother and will be missed dearly. She leaves behind her son, Douglas C. Schoonover (wife Jean), daughters, Katherine S. Clark (husband Gary), and Sandra E. Bell (husband Gerry Donnelly) as well as grandchildren, Douglas II and Garrett Schoonover, Shannon Clark, Justin and Ryan Donnelly, and great grandchildren Karson and Samuel Schoonover. Services will be held at Parkside Christian Church, 6986 Salem Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45230 on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. Friends may call from 10:00 A.M. until time of service. Memorials may be directed to Parkside Christian Church. Condolences to rohdefuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Parkside Christian Church
Send Flowers
OCT
26
Service
11:00 AM
Parkside Christian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home - Cincinnati
3183 Linwood Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45208
513-321-0404
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home - Cincinnati

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved