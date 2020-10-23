Ellen Bell
Cincinnati - Ellen O'Brien Bell, age 84, passed away October 9, 2020. Ellen was born in Cincinnati, the only child of Esther (Bryant) Morton and George O'Brien. She was fortunate in her upbringing by having a wonderful step-father John J. Morton (a founding member of Maketewah Country Club, real estate and manufacturing owner) and by growing up in Hyde Park, Cincinnati. Ellen had a passion for music and studied piano and voice from early childhood. She graduated in the top of her class from Withrow High School, and it was there she met her future husband, Gerald J. Schoonover. While their marriage would not last forever, it gave way to a new beginning with the man who became the love of her life for more than 40 years: Alexander James "Jim" Bell. Together they helped raise Ellen's children, Douglas and Katherine, along with Jim's two children, Sandra and Amanda, whom she loved as her own. Ellen's extended family included Parkside Christian Church, where she had many close relationships and derived joy in serving her community. With Jim by her side she helped develop an extraordinary church library and kitchen from which she helped serve many meals. Ellen and Jim opened their home often to traveling missionaries and traveled extensively themselves favoring Italy, Africa, Russia and Alaska. Ellen was a fabulous cook, seamstress and gardener. Her apple pie was second to none. Ellen enjoyed being a housewife and was an avid reader. She liked singing in the church choir most and to her last day never stopped singing with a joyful heart. She was a wonderful wife and mother and will be missed dearly. She leaves behind her son, Douglas C. Schoonover (wife Jean), daughters, Katherine S. Clark (husband Gary), and Sandra E. Bell (husband Gerry Donnelly) as well as grandchildren, Douglas II and Garrett Schoonover, Shannon Clark, Justin and Ryan Donnelly, and great grandchildren Karson and Samuel Schoonover. Services will be held at Parkside Christian Church, 6986 Salem Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45230 on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. Friends may call from 10:00 A.M. until time of service. Memorials may be directed to Parkside Christian Church. Condolences to rohdefuneral.com