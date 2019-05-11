|
Ellen Kahn
Mason - KAHN, Ellen, nee Gross, age 66, passed away suddenly while vacationing in Hawaii, May 3, 2019, beloved daughter of the late Marty & Lillian Gross and daughter-in-law of the late Ralph & Florence Kahn, devoted mother of Joel & Samantha Kahn, dear brother of Howard (Maryellen) Gross & Sherie (Paul) Schwertman, former wife of Jeff (Nancy) Kahn, sister-in-law of Sue Gildenblatt, loving aunt of Rachel (Josh) Tracy, Lauren (Jake) Lillenstein, Erin (Jeff) Morley, Robby Gildenblatt, Benjamin Gross, Alex (Julie) Gross & great aunt of Kaitlin, Morgan, Jonah, Jake, Ari, Levi & Barron, also survived by Aunt Beverly Reins, dear friend & companion Rick Valentine and life-long friends Linda Zilberberg, Debbie Reed & Hella Bucheim. Ellen worked as a nuclear medicine technologist for over 40 years. A Celebration of Life will be held, Monday, May 13, 3:30 P.M. at Weil Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Rd., Cinti, OH 45249. Visitation begins at the funeral home at 2:30 P.M. Friends may call on the family following the service at the residence of Dr. Richard & Beth Goldfarb. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to or SPCA.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 11, 2019