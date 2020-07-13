Ellen P. Giese
Cincinnati - Giese, Ellen P. (nee Worst) beloved wife of the late Elmore Giese. Loving mother of Trish (Mike) Bohan, Janice (Geoff) Roehll and the late Michael (Jeanne) Giese. Dear grandmother of 12 and great grandmother of 19. Dear sister of Albert (Sue) Worst and the late Marie Kaeser. Sister in law of Sylvia Giese. Passed away on July 13th at the age of 88. Visitation Thursday, July 16th from 8:30am-9:30am Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home, 10385 New Haven Rd Harrison, OH 45030. Funeral Mass to follow at 10am at St. Bernard Church, 7130 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45247. Memorials may be made to St. Bernard Church or Hospice of Cincinnati
