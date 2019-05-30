|
Ellen Schoettelkotte
Union Township - Ellen Jane passed away peacefully on Saturday May 25, 2019 at the age of 93. She was born to Wilfrid and Emma Hack on October 2, 1925 in Toledo, Ohio. She grew up in Cincinnati and graduated from nursing school, then worked in the pediatric unit at Christ Hospital. In 1947 she agreed to marry Harry. They were together for 69 years until her beloved husband, Harry J. Schoettelkotte passed away in 2016. She also suffered the loss of two loving sons, Stephan (Jolene Esz) in 2001 and Michael (Joan) in 2017. She is survived by her son William (Marsha) and her daughters Lynda Dann (Bob) and Sandee Kurtz (Gary). Ellen is also survived by her 14 grandchildren: Brian Dann (Amanda), Emmi Marcum (Jeff), Jaime Hanlon (Nick), Jill Ashworth (Brandon), Amanda Feldman (Craig), Sarah McGraw (Andrew), Kirsten Schoettelkotte, Nicole Smith (Lou), Anne Keener (Chris), Joe Schoettelkotte, Dan Schoettelkotte, Chandler Kurtz, Lauren Kurtz, and Marissa Kurtz, and 14 great grandchildren ( 15 and 16 are on the way). Ellen's brother Robert Hack (Virginia) predeceased her. She is survived by her two sisters Mary Ann Daugherty (Vern) and Geraldine Meyer.
In 2010, Harry suffered a stroke and they moved to the Village at Eastgate. Assisted by family and the wonderful staff, Ellen cared for Harry during his last six years. While at Eastgate she enjoyed bingo, brunch, and her buddy Mary Beth. When Ellen became ill in 2018, rendered excellent nursing care on a weekly basis and crisis care in her final days. The thoughtful and attentive aides at Eastgate, her loving children, and other family members provided daily care for Ellen until her death.
Visitation will take place from 9 am until a 10 am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Thomas More Church, 800 Ohio Pike, Withamsville, Ohio on Saturday, June 1. Memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 633597, Cincinnati, Ohio 45263-3597. Services in care of E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, www.ecnurre.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 30, 2019