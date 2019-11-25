|
Elliot B. Block
Cincinnati - Block, Elliot B., age 71, passed away November 25, 2019, devoted son of the late Harold and Sarah Block, also survived by many dear friends. Owner of WKRP TV in Cincinnati. His passions were TV, muscle cars, and friends. Services Weil Kahn Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Road, Cincinnati, OH 45249, Friday, November 29, 11:00AM. Visitation begins at the funeral home at 10:00AM. Friends may call at his residence Friday November 29, 2:00PM-5:00PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the would be appreciated.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019