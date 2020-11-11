1/1
Elma Huff
Elma Huff

Cleves - Elma L. Huff (nee Emerson), 92, Nov. 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Herbert H. Huff, devoted mother of Herb Huff, Pam Huff (Michael Vandegraft) & Yvonne Tiderman (Phil), loving grandmother of Briana Huff (Dan Rehm), Branden Vanaman & Tanya Carlotta (Dominic), beloved daughter of the late Mary (nee Dilley) & John Emerson & dear sister of Carole Russell. She was preceded in death by 7 siblings. Elma was a member of the Cleves Presbyterian Church & longtime volunteer at CT Young Elementary School. Visitation Fri., Nov. 13, 12 noon until time of service at 1:30 PM at the Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves, OH 45002. Memorials, if so desired, to Hospice of Cinti., c/o the funeral home. www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
12:00 - 01:30 PM
Dennis George Funeral Home
NOV
13
Service
01:30 PM
Dennis George Funeral Home
