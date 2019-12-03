Services
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
(513) 831-3172
Resources
More Obituaries for Elmer Eckert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elmer Eckert

Add a Memory
Elmer Eckert Obituary
Elmer Eckert

Milford - Eckert, Elmer E. "Jack", 91 passed December 1, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Helen A. Eckert (nee Zimmerman); Loving father of Jacqueline Palazzolo (John) and Anthony Eckert (Kim); Grandfather of 5; Great grandfather of 13; Brother of Ronald Eckert (Betsy). Preceded in death by his wife Helen, son Christopher great grandson Clay and sisters Shirley, Joyce and Janet. Jack was awarded for his service in the US Army during the Korean War. Visitation Wed, Dec. 4th 6 - 8PM at Evans Funeral Home Milford, OH. Funeral Thur. Dec. 5th 10 AM at Rivertree Church Milford, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research. www.alzinfo.org or Disabled American Veterans. www.Dav.org
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elmer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -