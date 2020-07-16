Elmer J Peter
Monfort Heights - - Elmer J Peter, beloved husband of Elsie Guenthner Peter for 62 years, loving father of David (Carol) Peter MD, Anne (Daniel MD) Greco, Lt Col Lawrence (Maria) Peter USAF Retired, Kathleen (Greg) Cerimele, Therese (MAJ Nelson, US Army, Retired) Holden and Kenneth (Deborah) Peter, grandfather of 20, great grandfather of 10, brother of Wilbert (late Mary Ann) Peter, Anthony (Peggy) Peter, the late Raymond (Rita) Peter, the late Joseph (late Lois) Peter and the late James (late Mary Rose) Peter. US Navy Korean Veteran. Retired Instrument Mechanic. Also a skilled pipefitter, welder and carpenter. Died, Tuesday, July 14, 2020 age 87. Private family visitation and funeral mass. Donations may be made to the Lighthouse Renewal Center, 1025 Carson Ave, Cincinnati (45205) or St Ignatius Church, 5222 North Bend Rd, Cincinnati (45247). Condolence may be sent direct to Elsie, via Kathy's home or shared online at www.rebold.com
. A celebration will be scheduled with all of Elmer's extended family and friends when the COVID restrictions safely allow us to get together.