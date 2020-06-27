Elmer W SwanCincinnati - Elmer W Swan age 88 died on Monday, June 15, 2020. He spent the majority of his work life at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in the Radiology Department for thirty four years.Elmer received numerous citations and commendations, which culminated with his name and photo being installed on the University Hospital's WALL OF HEROES. After he retired fromUniversity Hospital, Elmerr became a part-time retail sates associate at Brookstone in Kenwood Shopping Center for more than 20 years, which earned him another retirement situation. As the retail sales associate, he also greeted many customers and passersby, many of which became friends.Elmer was an avid tennis fan and player. He played team tennis for years around Cincinnati and beyond. In the later years, Elmer and his wile played regularly until he illness curtailed activities. He also enjoyed jazz, live concerts, selecting and wearing unique articles of clothing-taking pride in his appearance. Elmer was known as a dapper dresser. The joy of travel was in his blood. After they both retired, Elmer and his wife traveled extensively.Elmer and Vashti Cannon Swan were married 57 years. They were a loving couple who truly enjoyed life. In addition to his wife, Elmer is survived by one son, Daryl Swan, niece Phyllis Swan, great niece Dalyn Swan and her four children, as well as many cousins and friends.Memorials may be sent to Elmer and Vashti Swan DAAP Diversity Scholarship Fund, PO Box 19970 Cinannati, OH. 45219-0970