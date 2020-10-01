1/1
Elnora Humphrey
1925 - 2020
Elnora Humphrey

Miami Heights - Elnora Humphrey (Dilley), 95, Sept. 3,1925-Sept.27, 2020. Survived by 2 brothers & 1 sister, 4 children, 8 grandchildren & 8 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband Norval and son Scott. Elnora was beloved by family and friends for her boundless acts of compassion and love for others. She was known for her bright smile and positive outlook on life. Elnora was active in many charitable organizations including several community outreach programs. Memorial service Sat. Oct 10, 1-2pm visitation, 2 pm service, reception following at Zion United Methodist Church, 4980 Zion Rd., Miami Heights (Cleves, OH 45002). Donations made to Zion United Methodist Church or The University of Cincinnati Foundation/Cancer Center. Facemasks and social distancing will be observed.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Zion United Methodist Church
OCT
10
Service
02:00 PM
Zion United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
5139416700
