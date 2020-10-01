Elnora Humphrey



Miami Heights - Elnora Humphrey (Dilley), 95, Sept. 3,1925-Sept.27, 2020. Survived by 2 brothers & 1 sister, 4 children, 8 grandchildren & 8 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband Norval and son Scott. Elnora was beloved by family and friends for her boundless acts of compassion and love for others. She was known for her bright smile and positive outlook on life. Elnora was active in many charitable organizations including several community outreach programs. Memorial service Sat. Oct 10, 1-2pm visitation, 2 pm service, reception following at Zion United Methodist Church, 4980 Zion Rd., Miami Heights (Cleves, OH 45002). Donations made to Zion United Methodist Church or The University of Cincinnati Foundation/Cancer Center. Facemasks and social distancing will be observed.









