Eloise D. Eads
Cold Spring - Eloise D. Eads (nee DeJarnette), age 95, formerly of Cold Spring, KY, died May 31, 2019 in Edgewood, KY. Born in Madison County, KY, she was a proud graduate of the University of Kentucky. She was a retired teacher. Preceded in death by her husband, Malcolm Eads and her daughter, Janet Lynne McGarrigle. Survivors include: her son, Curt (Meg) Eads of Renton, WA; daughters, Beth (James) Palm of Alexandria, KY, Linda Eads of Ft. Thomas, KY, Nancy (John) Rachford of Union, KY, and Karen (Martin) Bezold of Moscow, OH; nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Eloise was a dedicated teacher in Campbell County and generous volunteer at First Christian Church Fort Thomas, Cold Spring Elementary School PTA, and Campbell County Retired Teachers Association. Funeral arrangements at the convenience of the family. Memorials are suggested to: Saint Elizabeth Hospice, Disciples Church Extension Fund, and Campbell County Retired Teachers Association. Arrangements entrusted to Alexandria Funeral Home. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 2, 2019