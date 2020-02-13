Services
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
513-521-9303
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elwanda Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elwanda Nelson


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elwanda Nelson Obituary
Elwanda Nelson

Harrison - Elwanda J. Nelson; Beloved wife of the late John W. Nelson for 58 years; Devoted mother of Gary Nelson and the late Beverly (William) Burks; Loving grandmother of 7; Cherished Great-Grandmother of 6; Dear sister of Ann Hughes; Decided to go peacefully after a long 5 year battle on dialysis, Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the of age 82. Elwanda was happiest spending time with her family. She loved being a grandma and great-grandma and was called G.G. by all her grand kids. She will be missed by all who knew her. Visitation will be Monday, February 17, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at 11:00 am at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy. Interment at Crown Hill Memorial Park. Remembrances may be sent to at Twin Towers or to DaVita Harrison Dialysis. Condolences may be sent to www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elwanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Paul R. Young Funeral Home
Download Now