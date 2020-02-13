|
|
Elwanda Nelson
Harrison - Elwanda J. Nelson; Beloved wife of the late John W. Nelson for 58 years; Devoted mother of Gary Nelson and the late Beverly (William) Burks; Loving grandmother of 7; Cherished Great-Grandmother of 6; Dear sister of Ann Hughes; Decided to go peacefully after a long 5 year battle on dialysis, Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the of age 82. Elwanda was happiest spending time with her family. She loved being a grandma and great-grandma and was called G.G. by all her grand kids. She will be missed by all who knew her. Visitation will be Monday, February 17, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at 11:00 am at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy. Interment at Crown Hill Memorial Park. Remembrances may be sent to at Twin Towers or to DaVita Harrison Dialysis. Condolences may be sent to www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020