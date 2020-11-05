1/1
Ely Leeds Hill
Ely Leeds Hill

Cincinnati - Hill, Ely Leeds, age 98, passed away November 1, 2020. Retired Lt. Col. WWII Vet. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy Mae (Webster), loving father of Gregory L. (Sharon), Webster A. (Janie), and Victoria (Julian) Mendoza. Proud grandfather of Kelly, Nelson (Elise Bartlett), Katie Thilemen (Mike), Tom Romaine (Liza), Kent and Kirk Mendoza, Leeds (Jeremy Millsaps), and Ian Hill. Great grand-father to Penny Hill, Henry Thilemen Arnie and Millie Romaine. Brother of Helen (Farrell) Winder. In lieu of a funeral, at Ely's request, his body has been donated to UC College of Medicine for the advancement of science. Memorial contributions would be appreciated to University of Cincinnati Foundation.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2020.
