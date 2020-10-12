Emaline "Tootie" Lawless
Cincinnati - Emaline "Tootie" (nee Adams) Lawless of Cincinnati, OH. Went home to be with the Lord on October 11, 2020 at the age of 95. Born on December 7, 1924 in Pulaski County, KY. Beloved wife of the late Henry Lawless. Loving mother of Dixie (Jeff) Clark and Debbie (Rex) Downing. Caring grandmother of Dennis (Kathy) Corbett, Nicole (J.C.) Smith and Emily Clark. Proud great-grandmother of Dennis Michael Corbett, Carmen Williams, Paige Corbett and Brett William Henry Corbett. Great-great grandmother of several. Dear sister of the late Verlie Adams, Berl Adams-Hines, Ray, Ralph and Tad Adams and Marie Adams-Wilson. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and relatives. Services will be held on Saturday, October 17, 11AM at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 1668 St. Rt. 28, Goshen, where friends will be received from 10 AM until the time of service. Interment, Graceland Memorial Gardens, Milford, OH. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com