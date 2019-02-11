Services
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
11365 Springfield Pike
Springdale, OH 45246
(513) 771-2594
Graveside service
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethel Tate Township Cemetery
East St.
Bethel, OH
View Map
Emily Anstaett Gaines


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Emily Anstaett Gaines Obituary
Emily Anstaett Gaines

Reading - Age 91. Passed February 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William "Bill" Gaines for 66 years. Emily graduated from the Bethesda Hospital School of Nursing in 1950 then pursued her nursing career at The Christ Hospital in O.R. management where she retired in 1992. Preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence & Marie Anstaett; 1 sister and 1 nephew. Survived by 3 brothers, Michael, Jack & Orville; and many nieces & nephews. Graveside service will be held at Bethel Tate Township Cemetery, East St., Bethel, OH 45106 on Weds., February 13, 2019 at 11am. Memorials may be made to a . vorhisandryan.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 11, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
