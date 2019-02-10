Services
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Agnes Church
Burial
Following Services
t. John Cemetery
Ft. Mitchell, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Emily Holle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emily Von Holle

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Emily Von Holle Obituary
Emily Von Holle

Alexandria - Emily Ann Von Holle (nee Zimmer), age 91, of Alexandria, KY passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 7, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Colonel A.E. "Bob" Von Holle. Emily is survived by her children, Christina Young (Mike Young), Mari Grace Torgerson (Ken), Lt. Colonel James Redden Von Holle (USAA) (Jayne) and Lt. Colonel Joseph C. Von Holle (USAF) (Laura); brother, Bill Zimmer; 13 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 and Middendorf Funeral Home (3312 Madison Pk. Fort Wright, KY 41017) from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will take place the following day, Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at St. Agnes Church beginning at 11:30 AM. Burial will immediately follow at St. John Cemetery (Ft. Mitchell, KY). Memorial contributions are suggested to - P.O. Box 14301 Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301 or any Veterans/First Responders . Online condolences can be left at www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Middendorf Funeral Home
Download Now