Ephraim L. Roth
Cincinnati - age 101, passed away September 15, 2019, beloved husband of the late Helen Ehoodin Roth, devoted father of Lynne (John Polk) Heyman and Cookie Yosowitz both of Cincinnati, dear brother of Lillian Hartman, loving grandfather of Andrew (Lynn) Heyman, Suzi Yosowitz and Wendy Vianna, great grandfather of Sofia, Zachary, Derek, Josey, Ilayna and Mason. Services Adath Israel Congregation, 3201 E. Galbraith Rd, Thursday, September 19, 12:00 Noon. Friends may call on the family Thursday only at Cedar Village, 5467 Cedar Village Dr., Mason, starting at 2:00 P.M. with a Minyan service at 7:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Adath Israel Congregation would be appreciated.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 17, 2019