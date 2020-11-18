1/1
Eric "Pete" Bauer
Miami Heights - Eric M. "Pete" Bauer, 81, Nov. 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Linda S. Bauer (nee Clift), devoted father of Eric (Theresa) & Shannon (Karen) Bauer, loving grandfather of Emily, Ashley & Lindsey Bauer, beloved son of the late Celia (nee Rudisell) & Eric Bauer & dear brother of Wanda Robinson (the late Cliff), Fred Bauer & the late Carolyn Banks (Dallas). Also survived by nieces & nephews. Pete had a career as a chrome plater in the hospital equipment manufacturing industry & was a longtime member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #280. No visitation. Services at the convenience of the family. Memorials, if so desired, to the Red Kettle Fund of the Salvation Army. www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
5139416700
