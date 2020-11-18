Eric "Pete" Bauer
Miami Heights - Eric M. "Pete" Bauer, 81, Nov. 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Linda S. Bauer (nee Clift), devoted father of Eric (Theresa) & Shannon (Karen) Bauer, loving grandfather of Emily, Ashley & Lindsey Bauer, beloved son of the late Celia (nee Rudisell) & Eric Bauer & dear brother of Wanda Robinson (the late Cliff), Fred Bauer & the late Carolyn Banks (Dallas). Also survived by nieces & nephews. Pete had a career as a chrome plater in the hospital equipment manufacturing industry & was a longtime member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #280. No visitation. Services at the convenience of the family. Memorials, if so desired, to the Red Kettle Fund of the Salvation Army. www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com