Eric C. Kuhn
Eric C. Kuhn, beloved son, husband, father, Papaw, G-Paw passed away peacefully at his home on April 29, 2020 after a long battle against pancreatic cancer. Although cancer may be what ultimately took his from this world it certainly did not define him. In the 7 ½ years since his diagnosis he still enjoyed travelling the world, watching his grandchildren grow, spending many weeks at the beach and playing innumerable rounds of golf. Not much brought him as much joy as chasing that little white ball and although he never enjoyed the thrill of a hole-in-one we are confident he is experiencing that in heaven. In addition to golf, Eric enjoyed spending his time working on photography and cooking gourmet meals for family and friends.
Born in Cincinnati, Ohio April 5, 1949 to Jane K. Kuhn and the late Donald V. Kuhn, Eric graduated from Moeller high school, earned his bachelors degree at the University of Cincinnati in community planning and later earned his MBA at Northern Kentucky University. After a long career at Duke Energy he and his wife, Suzie, retired to Greenville, SC in 2008 allowing them a chance to enjoy a warmer climate and Clemson sports. An avid sports fan, Eric loved the University of Cincinnati Bearcats and the Clemson Tigers, and it was rare to see him without a shirt supporting one of his teams. He was an active member of the golden boys golf club at Pebble Creek Country Club and Buncombe Street United Methodist church where he attended the table service.
Surviving are his wife, Suanne "Suzie" Luhn, son Eric Brittin "Britt" Kuhn, stepdaughter Shannon Smith (Bryan), three grandchildren; Eden Kuhn, Mary Hannah and Wyatt Smith, his mother Jane Kuhn, siblings Fran Phillips (Rick), Greg Kuhn (Virginia), Tricia Kuhn, Kathy Blessinger (Jim), as well as multiple nieces and nephews, friends and golf buddies.
The family would like to extend our deepest gratitude to the staff of the St. Francis Cancer Center, Dr. Spitzer and Dr. Dyar and their office staff, and Open Arms Hospice. The years of treatments were made bearable because of your expert knowledge and deep compassion. Eric truly felt as though you all were a part of his family.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Buncombe Street United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation www.npcf.us or NPCF PO Box 1848 Longmont, CO 80502
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 4 to May 5, 2020.