Eric Francis Norris
Eric Francis Norris

Cincinnati - Eric Norris passed away on Friday, September 4th, 2020. He was the loving father of Dylan (9) and Scarlett (7), and former husband to their mother Thea Langsam. Eric was the beloved youngest son of Sylvia and Jack Jr. and brother to Jack III (Alex Bury) and Todd (Stephen Stone). Eric is also survived by his aunt Jan Fitzgerald, cousins Scott (Jennifer) Fitzgerald, Anne Fitzgerald, Devi Poe, Katie Ferris, and David Ferris. Inspired by the woodworking and carpentry of his great grandfather, John Meiser, Eric graduated first in his class from the University of Cincinnati with a B.S. in Construction Management. A vegan for the last 30 years, Eric put his love for animals into practice at a young age after seeing a documentary about industrial chicken farming. He rescued injured wild animals and always stopped to help stray dogs. As a child, Eric thoroughly enjoyed all sports, games, and camping. He received awards as a wrestler and pole-vaulter in high school. After college, Eric discovered his favorite sport, ultimate frisbee, and played on national qualifying teams from Ohio and North Carolina where he gained many lifelong friends. Eric moved to California where he started his own design-to-build construction company and eventually returned to Cincinnati where he and Thea started their family. Using his construction skills and tool collection, Eric would put in a hard day's work for friends whenever needed. Eric took special joy in music, especially bluegrass and progressive folk, and loved sharing it with others. Eric spent countless hours making elaborate Lego structures with his children, which reflected his love for building things. He also loved taking them to the zoo, FCC games, Pokemon hunting, bike riding, and camping in Red River Gorge. He was able to see both his children begin music lessons, his young daughter's love for animals and his son's burgeoning athletic ability and drive, both so similar to his own. Tragically, Eric struggled with alcoholism that eventually claimed his unfinished life. We love you, Eric, and will miss your enthusiasm, compassion, humor, and joy.

There will be a Zoom memorial service: Saturday, September 12th

5:00 to 6:30 pm ET (2:00 to 3:30 pm PT)

Please Contact Todd at ToddNorrisSF@gmail.com for a Zoom link to the memorial service.

Friends and family are welcome to share memories of Eric during the service. Anyone who would like to make comments, please contact a family member in advance of the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you kindly make a donation to his children's college fund. You may do so at this link: https://www.facebook.com/donate/242190720402804/242192280402648/ or by sending a check payable to "The Memorial Account for Eric Norris" to Fifth Third Bank, 4901 Glenway Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45238.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
