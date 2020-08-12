1/1
Eric Simon
Eric Simon

Cheviot -

Eric Simon, 58, Aug. 8, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary Simon, devoted son of the late Richard & Henrietta (nee Drew) Simon, loving brother to Amy Schutte (Mike), Quana Curtis (Shawn) & Rosalie Huff (Terry Prosser), dear cousin of Bill Gist (Lil) & beloved uncle to Heather Bowling, Evan LePage, Hannah & Hayley Curtis, Mitchell & Drew Huff, Ava & Anna Prosser. Eric was a retired Village of Addyston police officer & Miami Township Constable. He was active in the FOP Lodge 84, Hamilton Cnty. Police Assn. & the Amateur Radio Club. Visitation Sat., Aug. 15, 9 AM, prayer service at 10 AM & FOP service at 11 AM at the Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami Ave, Cleves, OH 45002. A celebration of life will immediately follow at the Addyston VFW. Memorials, if so desired, may be directed to the HCPA, c/o the funeral home. www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
