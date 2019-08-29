|
|
Eric Weber
Deer Park - Eric M., age 57. Husband of Heidi (nee Stewart)Weber, loving father of Emily and Katelyn Weber. Son of Martha (Gary) Lemert and the late Andrew Weber Sr. Brother of Andrew Weber Jr. and the late Carmen Weber. Friends are invited to visit with the family on Saturday, August 31st from 11AM until the time of memorial service 1PM at Thomas-Justin Memorial, 7500 Montgomery Rd. (45236) Kenwood. Condolences may be shared at ThomasJustinMemorial.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 29, 2019