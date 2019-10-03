|
Erika Tager Gordon
Hamilton - Tager Gordon, Erika, nee Fruhling, age 87, passed away Sept. 30, 2019, beloved wife of the late Bernard Gordon & Michael Tager, devoted mother of Daniel (Michelle) Tager of Columbus, OH and Jack Tager of Safety Harbor, FL, dear sister of the late Marcel & Benny Friling, loving grandmother of Kayla Tager.
Services Weil Kahn Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Rd., Thursday, October 3, 12:00 Noon. Memorial contributions to Jewish Family Service Holocaust Survivors would be appreciated.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Oct. 3, 2019