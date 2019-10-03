Services
Weil Funeral Home
8350 Cornell Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
(513) 469-9345
Service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Weil Funeral Home
8350 Cornell Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Erika Gordon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erika Tager Gordon

Add a Memory
Erika Tager Gordon Obituary
Erika Tager Gordon

Hamilton - Tager Gordon, Erika, nee Fruhling, age 87, passed away Sept. 30, 2019, beloved wife of the late Bernard Gordon & Michael Tager, devoted mother of Daniel (Michelle) Tager of Columbus, OH and Jack Tager of Safety Harbor, FL, dear sister of the late Marcel & Benny Friling, loving grandmother of Kayla Tager.

Services Weil Kahn Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Rd., Thursday, October 3, 12:00 Noon. Memorial contributions to Jewish Family Service Holocaust Survivors would be appreciated.

Weilkahnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Erika's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now