Services
Hodapp Funeral Home Carthage
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
(513) 821-0805
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Burial
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Ernest C. "Ernie" Helton Obituary
Ernest C. "Ernie" Helton

Cincinnati - Beloved son of the late Henry Howard and Lilly (nee Deborde) Helton. Dear brother of the late Zack Helton, Stoke (Annabelle) Helton, Martha Helton, Hope (Denver) Brock, Mattie (Jack) Condo, Delora (Carter) Bowling, Viola (George Baxter)(Bob Johnson) Johnson, Harmon (Dorothy) Helton, Alice (John) McKinney, Delbert (Marty) Helton, Betty Ann Helton and his twin brother Arnold Helton. Ernie is survived by his beloved soulmate of 35 years Ron Herbort. He was loved and will be missed by many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Ernie had a lifelong passion for playing the piano and is now playing and singing with the best in heaven. Passed away September 16, 2019 at age 84. Visitation to be at Hodapp Funeral Home, 7401 Vine St., Carthage, 45216, Saturday September 21 from 12 Noon until time of funeral service at 1 PM. Burial will be Monday September 23 at 1 PM at Piney Grove Cemetery in Brodhead, KY. Memorial donation may be made in his name to the . Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 19, 2019
