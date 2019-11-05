Services
E C Nurre Funeral Home
315 W Plane St
Bethel, OH 45106
(513) 734-2228
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Bethel Penetcostal Church of God
2738 St. Rt. 125
Bethel, OH
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Bethel Penetcostal Church of God
2738 St. Rt. 125
Bethel, OH
Bethel - Ernest Claude Bishop was born June 12, 1934 in Red Lick, Kentucky to the late Jessie Pearl and Lula (Pearson) Bishop and passed away November 4, 2019 at the age of 85. Ernest is survived by his wife Joyce (Gabbard) Bishop; children, Terri Harrison and David (Susie) Steeley; 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Ernest was a pressman for 41 years with the Cincinnati Enquirer and a U.S. Army veteran. Visitation will be held Saturday November 9, 2019 from 10:00 AM until time of funeral service at 12:00 PM at the Bethel Penetcostal Church of God, 2738 St. Rt. 125, Bethel, Ohio 45106. Burial will take place at the Mt. Orab Cemetery following funeral service, with military honors by the Carey Bavis American Legiuon Post #180. Memorials may be made to . E.C. Nurre Funeral Home 315 W. Plane St. Bethel serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
