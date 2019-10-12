Services
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
(513) 831-3172
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest Cox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest "E.o." Cox

Add a Memory
Ernest "E.o." Cox Obituary
Ernest "E.O." Cox

Montgomery - Ernest O. Cox, best know as "E.O.", beloved husband of the late Naomi Maxine (nee Potter) Cox; loving father of Donald (Virginia) Cox, Jerry (Charleen) Cox and Steve (Judith) Cox; 7 Grandchildren; 11 Great Grandchildren; 3 Great Great Grandchildren; dear brother of Ralph Hubert. Went home to be with the Lord on Friday October 11, 2019. Age 98. Residence Montgomery, OH. O.E. Cox served in the US Navy and retired from Ford Motor Company Sharonville Plant. Visitation will be held at the Evans Funeral Home, 741 Center St., Milford on Thursday October 17th from 10 AM until time of funeral service at 11 AM. Burial with military honors will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Miamiville, OH. Memorial contributions may be given to Christian Apostolic Church, 5688 East Day Circle, Milford, OH 45150. www.evansfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernest's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now