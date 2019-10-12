|
Ernest "E.O." Cox
Montgomery - Ernest O. Cox, best know as "E.O.", beloved husband of the late Naomi Maxine (nee Potter) Cox; loving father of Donald (Virginia) Cox, Jerry (Charleen) Cox and Steve (Judith) Cox; 7 Grandchildren; 11 Great Grandchildren; 3 Great Great Grandchildren; dear brother of Ralph Hubert. Went home to be with the Lord on Friday October 11, 2019. Age 98. Residence Montgomery, OH. O.E. Cox served in the US Navy and retired from Ford Motor Company Sharonville Plant. Visitation will be held at the Evans Funeral Home, 741 Center St., Milford on Thursday October 17th from 10 AM until time of funeral service at 11 AM. Burial with military honors will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Miamiville, OH. Memorial contributions may be given to Christian Apostolic Church, 5688 East Day Circle, Milford, OH 45150. www.evansfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019