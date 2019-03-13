|
|
Ernest "Ernie" Liford
Colerain Twp. - Ernest "Ernie" Liford. Beloved husband of Linda "Carol" Liford for 54 years. Devoted Dad of James (Linda) Liford and Melissa (Keith) Gulleman. Cherished Papa of Cameron, Maddie, Myla, and Kaleb. Loving brother of Shirley (Elbert) Hamblin. Ernie passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on March 10, 2019 at the age of 80 years. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 15th from 10:30 AM until time of the Funeral Service at 12:30 PM at the Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy, OH 45231. Interment to follow at Crown Hill Memorial Park. Memorial donations can be made to the . Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 13, 2019