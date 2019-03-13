Services
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
513-521-9303
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
12:30 PM
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
View Map
Ernest "Ernie" Liford

Colerain Twp. - Ernest "Ernie" Liford. Beloved husband of Linda "Carol" Liford for 54 years. Devoted Dad of James (Linda) Liford and Melissa (Keith) Gulleman. Cherished Papa of Cameron, Maddie, Myla, and Kaleb. Loving brother of Shirley (Elbert) Hamblin. Ernie passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on March 10, 2019 at the age of 80 years. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 15th from 10:30 AM until time of the Funeral Service at 12:30 PM at the Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy, OH 45231. Interment to follow at Crown Hill Memorial Park. Memorial donations can be made to the . Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 13, 2019
