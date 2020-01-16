|
|
Ernest R. Brockman, Jr.
Green Township - Ernest R. Brockman, Jr., beloved husband of Dana L. Brockman (Nee Surber) for 40 years. Loving father of Elizabeth Brockman. Dear brother of Kathy (the late Carl) Allgeier and brother in law of Steve (Sandi) Surber and Kathy (Mike) Wagner. Also survived by his nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Passed away suddenly on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 63 years of age. Visitation at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Rd., on Tuesday from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Christian Blessing 10:00AM on Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Elder High School Annual Fund, 3900 Vincent Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45205. Www.bjmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020