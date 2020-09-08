Ernest "Jeff" Wilson
Madeira - It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Ernest Jeffery "Jeff" Wilson at his home on Thursday, September 3rd at the age of 63, (May 28, 1957 - September 3, 2020).
He will be remembered as a cherished husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, and uncle. He is survived by his loving family, including his wife Cindy (Fox) Wilson; father Ernie Wilson (Barbara) of Mooresville IN; children James Wilson (Keegan) of Camden, SC, Leah Wilson of Philadelphia, PA, and Hannah Wilson of Owensboro, KY; grandchildren Ryggs and Ryker Wilson of Camden, SC; and younger siblings Jenny Wilson of Lebanon, TN; Jill Hawkins (Bill) of Fairview, TX and Eddie Wilson (Kelly) of Birmingham, AL. Jeff adored his nieces and nephews, as well as his family from across Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, and Florida. He was preceded in death by his mother, Joann (Huber) Hayes. Jeff was lovingly welcomed into Cindy's large Fox family. Her four children and twelve grandchildren will miss his big hugs, humor, and advice. He is also survived by James' mother, Debbie Terry of Mount Vernon, IL and by Leah & Hannah's mother, Jean Wilson of Owensboro, KY.
The family would like to invite friends to attend the visitation on Thursday, September 10th from 5:00-7:00 PM at Madeira-Silverwood Presbyterian Church, where Jeff served as an elder, 8000 Miami Rd. (45243). The funeral service will be held on Friday, September 11th at the church at 10:00 AM, with Pastor Tom Sweets officiating. A graveside service will be held at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Mount Vernon, IL on Saturday, September 12th at 1:00 PM. Donations in Mr. Wilson's memory may be directed to the Madeira Silverwood Presbeterian Church, 8000 Miami Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45243 (mspc@madeirachurch.org Phone: 513-791-4470) or the Mount Vernon Elks Lodge #819 (elks819@gmail.com Phone: 618-244-4885) Condolences may be shared with the family through the website at ThomasJustinMemorial.com
