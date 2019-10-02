Services
Brater-Winter Funeral Home (Harrison)
201 S. Vine St.
Harrison, OH 45030
513-367-4005
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:15 PM
Ervan "Buck" Lail

Ervan "Buck" Lail Obituary
Ervan "Buck" Lail

Blue Jay - loving husband of 77 years to: Rosemary (nee Knose); dear father of: Jean (the late Melvin) Knollman, Judy (Frank) Linkmeyer, & Debbie (the late Val) McKenzie; grandpa "Buck" to: Missy (Dan) Diersing, Shelly (Joe) Fette, Steve Linkmeyer Scott (Sheila), Neil (Penny), & Adam (Rachel) Knollman, & Brant McKenzie; & 14 great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at Brater-Winter Funeral Home, 201 S. Vine St., Harrison, Ohio. on Sat., Oct. 5, 2019, from 1:30 pm until words of remembrance at 3:15 pm. In lieu of flowers and gifts memorials to through the funeral home. www.braterfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Oct. 2, 2019
