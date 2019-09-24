|
|
Esby Wylie
Cincinnati - Esby Loretta (nee Dobbins) Wylie, loving wife of the late Paul Wylie Sr., mother of Paul "PJ" (Michelle) Wylie, Michael (Amy) Wylie, and Kathy (Thomas) Tomes. Devoted grandmother to Alyssa (Andy) Schneider, Chad (Nicole) Wylie, Christopher, Shawn, and Nicholas (Jane) Wylie.Great-grandmother of Robbie Jacob, and Macy Wilson, and Claire, Laura, and Katherine Wylie. Sister of Laura Dean, Midge St. Cyr, and Norman Epply, and sister-in-law of Edgar (Edna) Wylie and Eveline Boyer. She was a special friend of the Clarence Kelly family. Also survived by many wonderful nieces, nephews, and longtime friends. She will be greatly missed by Charlie and Dexter. Esby was a co-founder and owner of Wylie Precision Grinding. She and Paul Sr. started the business. Prior to starting the business with Paul Sr., she was an owner of Dobbins Nursing Home in New Richmond, Ohio. Graveside services will be held at Greenmound Cemetery in New Richmond, on Wednesday September 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the New Richmond Church of Christ, - Blue Ash, and Connections Christian Church.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 24, 2019