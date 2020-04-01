Resources
Fairfield, OH - Ester (Lester) Silver, Jr. born in San Diego CA. Most recently resided in Fairfield, OH. Went to be with our Lord on March 25, 2020. Age 76 years. Beloved husband of Marcie Kimmich Silver for 35 years.

Preceded in death by his parents, Ada Belle and Ester Silver, Sr., son Wyatt Silver and daughter, Michelle Silver. Loving father of Reginald and Paulundres (William) Terry. Loving stepfather of Traci and Jeremy (Teresa) Sedam. Beloved grandfather of Latoya, Kenisha (Steve) , and William Terry, Jr., Janelle and Shareena (Vaea) Silver, Kaila, Anthony, Nicholas and Ava Sedam. Loving great-grandfather of Nasiah Durham, Kyan Sims, Aleaha, Persaya, Kayanna, Vaea and Nevaeh Leata, Liam and Harrison Natividad and Nukarhii Silver-Mays; loving brother of Robert, Danny (Carol) and Donny (Rosie); loving friend of Luella Thomas, mother of his children; Also survived by aunts, many cousins, nieces and nephews, sister in law and an abundance of friends.

Lester was beloved by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Memorial service will be in San Diego, CA at a later date.

Memorial donations Link: www.uchealth.com/donate; Designations: Other - Hematology/Oncology Discretionary Fund
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
