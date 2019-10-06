Services
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
513-521-9303
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
Esther B. (Helm) Mueller

Esther B. (Helm) Mueller
Esther B. Mueller (nee Helm)

Colerain Township - Beloved wife of the late Henry Mueller for 66 years. Devoted mother of John Mueller, Michael (Marlene) Mueller, Anton G. (Lisa J.) Mueller, Becky (Mike) Bayer and Karl (Joey) Mueller. Also survived by 13 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren. And many nieces and nephews. Esther passed away on October 3, 2019 at the age of 85 years. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 10am until the time of the Funeral Service at 12pm at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy, Ohio 45231. Interment to follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to or . Online condolences may be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Oct. 6, 2019
