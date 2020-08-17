1/1
Esther F. Fitzwater
Milford - beloved wife of 73 years to Joseph Fitzwater, loving mother of; Jo Fitzwater Oligee, Karen (Peter) Stitsinger, devoted grandmother of Marc (Jennifer) Oligee, Jennifer (Gary) Powers, Emily (Jason) Boots, Jon Oligee, great-grandmother of; Grace, Ella and Kate Powers, Gabe, Zach and Ebby Oligee, Carson and Kendal Boots, dear sister of the late Juanita Marshall. Passed Sun. Aug. 16, 2020, age 90, resident of Milford. Services 11AM Thurs. Aug. 20, 2020 with visitation at 9:30AM, Milford 1st United Methodist Church, 541 Main St. Milford 45150. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Church or Hospice of Cincinnati. www.evansfuneralhome.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
(513) 831-3172
