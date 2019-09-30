Services
Hodapp Funeral Home Liberty Township
6410 Cincinnati Dayton Rd.
Liberty Township, OH 45044
(513) 847-1088
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Hodapp Funeral Home Liberty Township
6410 Cincinnati Dayton Rd.
Liberty Township, OH 45044
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Julie Billiart
224 Dayton St.
Hamilton, OH
Fairfield Twp. - Esther Lehmkuhl (nee Burkhardt), 85, of Fairfield Township Ohio passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at home. She was a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Sister. She is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Donald Charles "Don" Lehmkuhl, and parents, Clarence and Dolores Burkhardt. Esther is survived by her daughters Cathy (Bill) Dartnall of Fairfield Township Ohio, Cindy (Mike) Wilson of West Harrison Ohio, Anita (Gary) Biehl of West Harrison Ohio, son Don (Diana) Lehmkuhl of Union Kentucky, 12 grandchildren 18 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6410 Cincinnati-Dayton Rd., Liberty Twp., OH 45044, on Wednesday (10/2) from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Julie Billiart, 224 Dayton St., Hamilton, OH 45011 on Thursday at 11 AM. Donations may be sent to , PO Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263 and to St. Julie Billiart.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 30, 2019
