Esther M. Weis-Bole
Cincinnati - Beloved wife of the late Edwin G. Weis, the late Elmer P. Weis and the late Roy Bole. Loving mother of Terry (Judy) Weis, Jeanine (Gregory) Murray and the late Richard (Linda) Weis; Step-children, Russell (Pat) Weis, Ralph (Jan) Weis, Margaret (Paul) Dalton, Barbara (Bill) Schmidt, Jo Moore and Wanda Bole. Also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Esther passed away peacefully on Friday, June 21, 2019 at the age of 104 years. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 10:30am until the time of the Funeral Service at 11:30am at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy, Ohio 45231. Interment to follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's . Online condolences may be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 23, 2019