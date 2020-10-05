Esther R. Potticary
Cincinnati - Esther R. Potticary (nee Davis), age 94 of Cincinnati, passed away on October 2, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband James Edward Potticary. Survived by her children; Michael (Tepu) Potticary, Denise (Joe) Dienger, Mary (Jim) Obert and Mark (Dede) Potticary, grandchildren; Taneli, Santeri, Ellen, Stephen, Amy, Shawn, Maria, Liz, Angela, Monica, Eric and Jacob, great-grandchildren; Finn, Quincy, Matilda, Javi, Georgina, Samuel, Russell, Nathaniel, Jonah, Otis and Owen, and her brother Jeff (Sally) Davis. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to the St. Vincent de Paul Society. www.evansfuneralhome.com