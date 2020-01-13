Services
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
(513) 541-1040
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Saint Bartholomew Church
9375 Winton Road
45231, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Saint Bartholomew Church
9375 Winton Road
45231, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Esther Wolff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Esther Wolff

Add a Memory
Esther Wolff Obituary
Esther Wolff

Cincinnati - Esther Wolff, 102, died peacefully on January 10, 2020, after a long life well lived. Esther was born on a farm in Delhi Township, the daughter of Joseph and Anna Lipps. She was preceded in death by loving husbands, Clarence Fischesser and Harold Wolff. Her life reflects more than a century lived as a kind, gentle, generous and loving soul, who never hesitated to put others' needs ahead of her own. A smiling, upbeat, strong woman, Esther was ready to help, and care for, family and friends. Esther was an accountant, then a homemaker and an Army wife, and, always, a caregiver. She is survived by two daughters Carol and Christine; a son Gary and his wife Pam; grandchildren Julie (Tim), Amanda (Joshua ), and Zachary (Bethany); great-grandchildren Lily, Jonah and Eli, and Ella and Josie; two sisters, JoAnne (Joe) Groh and Anna Mae Barhorst; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation at Saint Bartholomew Church, 9375 Winton Road, 45231 on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 9:30 until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Donations to the . Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Esther's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -