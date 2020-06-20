Ethel Grote
Cincinnati - Ethel Mae Grote. Daughter of the late Edward and Mary Grote. Sister of the late Herbert Edward (Louise) Grote and Raymond (Edythe) Grote. Loving aunt to Beverly (the late Donald) Hostiuck, the late Gary (Elsa) Grote, "Skip" (Jenny) Grote, Gail (John) Groene, and Russell (Carolyn) Grote. Survived by many great nieces and nephews, Angela (Marc) Bloom, Todd Hostiuck, Eric (Kelly) Grote, Brian (Shannon) Grote Alicia (Ben) Mirtes, Brad (Jessica) Groene, Allison (Michael) Berning, Johnny Groene, Ryan (Kristel) Grote, Patrick Grote, and Kevin Grote. Also survived by great, great nieces and nephews, Sydney, Chase, and Genevieve "Gigi" Bloom, Mason, Anders, Kaylin, Leah, Owen Grote, Henry, Colin, Adeline Mirtes Elizabeth "Ellie" Abigail "Abbie", Olivia, Bradley and Nolan Groene Michael III, John "Jordy" Berning. Ethel was a devoted employee of the Procter and Gamble Company for 44 years. She passed away peacefully June 18th, 2020 at the age of 100 years. Mass of Christian Burial at St. James of the Valley, 411 Springfield Pike, Wyoming on Tuesday, June 23, at 11:00. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.