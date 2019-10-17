|
Ethel M. Wesley
Reading - Ethel Marie (nee Glorius). Beloved wife of the late William Wesley. Devoted mother of Bill (Susan), Bob (the late Kathy), Mike (Jeannie) Wesley and Beth (Barton) Fredrick. Loving grandmother of Barton, Sarah, Wesley, Billy, Eric and great-grandmother of Harlin, Sawyer, Alexandra and Carter. Sister of the late Helen Moeggenberg, Ruth Creeden and James, Jack and Harold Glorius. Passed away Monday Oct. 14, 2019 at age 91. Longtime resident of Reading. Visitation Tuesday Oct. 22 from 9:00AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00|AM both at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 177 Siebenthaler Ave., Reading, 45215. In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church. Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, Evendale, serving the family. www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019