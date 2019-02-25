|
Ethel Rose Oakes
Sharonville - Ethel Rose Oakes (nee Lynch), beloved wife of the late Donald Lee Oakes. Devoted mother of Thomas H. (Kaye), Margaret A., Donald L. (Stephanie) and Steven R. (Pamela) Oakes. Loving grandmother of Leslie, Travis, Jill, Amy, Emily, Jaime, Taylor, Jackie, Stephanie, and Kaylee. Great-grandmother of 8. Dear sister of Judy and Dolly. Ethel was preceded in death by her siblings, Johnny, Louise, Alma and Pat. Departed on February 23, 2019 at the age of 87. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 26th from 4 pm until time of Funeral Service at 6 pm, all at Mihovk Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Road, Evendale. Memorials requested to . www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 25, 2019