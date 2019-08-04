Services
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Spring Grove Cedars of Lebanon Chapel
4521 Spring Grove Ave
Cincinnati, OH
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Spring Grove Cedars of Lebanon Chapel
4521 Spring Grove Ave
Cincinnati, OH
Ethel Worden Obituary
Ethel Worden

Cincinnati - Ethel R. Worden (nee Rodenberg), age 93, passed away on July 29, 2019. Loving mother of Donza (Catherine) Worden, II, Stephen (Carla) Worden, and Dana (Steve) Soper, grandmother of Erin Worden, Donza Worden, III, Adrienne (Alex) Ioannou, Arianne (Jason) Daume, Larissa (Leon) Hastings, Ian (Kimberly) Soper, Paige Soper, great-grandchildren, Greyson Daume, Jackson Daume, Chloe Ioannou, Craig Ioannou, Leandra Hastings, Trey Hastings, Meredith Soper. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from University of Cincinnati with a teaching degree in Phys Ed. She was always active - playing tennis, swimming and travelling well into her late 80's. Ethel loved her pets, her family gatherings, fishing in Canada, and selling real estate for 25 years. She was immensely proud of her three kid's achievements and many grandkids' successes. She will be missed by them. She was the WV Past President of PEO - Philanthropic Educational Organization for Women that founded and supports Cottey College, an independent, women's Liberal Arts and Sciences college in Missouri ranked by US News as "#2 Best Colleges in the Midwest!" Family and friends may gather on August 9, 2019 from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. with a Celebration of Life to follow at 2:00 p.m. at the Spring Grove Cedars of Lebanon Chapel, 4521 Spring Grove Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45232. In keeping with our mother's wishes a social get together will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to The Ethel R. Worden Scholarship, Cottey College 1000 W. Austin Dr. Nevada, MO 64772. Spring Grove Funeral Homes Elden Good in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 4, 2019
