Eugene Ashcraft
Harrison - Eugene M. Ashcraft, 89, June 8, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Violet J. Ashcraft (nee Bennett), devoted father of Teresa Palsun, Julie Irwin; Donald, Michael, Leslie, Dennis & the late Sandy Ashcraft, beloved son of the late Mamie (nee Tipton) & Virgil Ashcraft, dear brother of Estine Smith, Wanda Lemon, Louise Huff, Evelyn Nielson; Otis, James & the late Clarence & Roy Ashcraft. Also survived by many grandchildren & gr. grandchildren. Mr. Ashcraft was a member of Teamsters Local #105 & was recognized by his employer, Consolidated Freightways, for 6 million accident-free miles. Visitation Tues., June 16, 3 PM until time of service at 5 PM at the Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves, OH 45002. Memorials, if so desired, to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, c/o the funeral home. The Ashcraft family is grateful for Sherry & Brian Ashcraft's devoted care of Dad in his final years. www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.