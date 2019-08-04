Services
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
(513) 681-7526
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
Eugene Drew

Cincinnati - Eugene K. Drew, age 84, passed away on August 2, 2019. Beloved husband of 64 years to Mary Ann Drew, loving father of Kenneth Drew and Vincent Drew, proud grandfather of Erin and Tyler Drew, uncle of Jackie (Steve) Farquhar and their sons, Jason and Adam, Danny Drew and the late Mark Trimborn, and brother-in-law of Margie Trimborn. Funeral visitation will be held on August 6, 2019 from 10-11 AM with a funeral service at 11 AM at the Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45223. Interment will be at Spring Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Alzheimer Association or the .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 4, 2019
