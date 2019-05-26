Services
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
(513) 681-7526
Service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
Cincinnati - Eugene G. Orlando, passed away on May 22, 2019 at the age of 97. He was born in Cincinnati, OH. son of the late Simone and Mary Orlando. Loving husband of the late Olga (Valmossoi) Orlando. Survived by his daughter Debbie (Jeff) Houser and grandson Bryan. Preceded in death by 3 sisters and 2 brothers. Eugene proudly served his country in the Army in WWII and received a purple heart. Services will be held at 1:00pm, Saturday June 1, 2019 at Spring Grove Funeral Home 4389 Spring Grove Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45223. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to , OH. Online condolences may be given at www.springgrove.org
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 26, 2019
