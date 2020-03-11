Services
Evendale - Family includes Eileen O'Donnell (the late Len) Lipps, Annie (Ron) Zoz, Tyler and Sammy Zoz; siblings James (Clare) Mueller, the late Janette (the late Leo) Schlegel, Catherine (Philip) Bonomo, and Paul (Barbara) Mueller. Numerous nieces and nephews. Priest of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati for 63 years. Departed on March 7, 2020 at the age of 89. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 9:00 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am at St. Michael Catholic Parish, 11144 Spinner Avenue, Cincinnati OH 45241. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Michael Education Memorial and Endowment Fund. www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020
