Services
Meyer Funeral Home & Crematory
5864 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH 45248
513-921-0117
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Meyer Funeral Home & Crematory
5864 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH 45248
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church
4366 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Pulskamp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene J. Pulskamp


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Eugene J. Pulskamp Obituary
Eugene J. Pulskamp

Green Township - Beloved husband of Shirley M. Pulskamp (Nee Meyer) for 70 years. Loving father of Richard (Patricia), Dennis (Linda), Barry (Pamela) Pulskamp, Cheryl (Bill) Evers, Mary Lynn (Gregg) Sauer and Jerry (Karen) Pulskamp. Devoted grandfather of Robert, Barry (Angie) Pulskamp, Beth (Dan) Cebula, Adam Pulskamp, Jill (Ken) Bunner, Bill (Christy), Nick Evers, Jason (Amanda) Pulskamp, Jennifer (Chad) Bolser, Julie (Ryan) Zoellner and great grandfather of 17 great grandchildren. Dear brother of the late Mary Louise (Ralph) Doll, Louis Pulskamp and Dolores (Al) Jansing. Brother in law of Peggy (Lowell) Hammerle. Also survived by his nieces, nephews, other family and friends. 50 year long member of the 3rd Order of St. Francis and 40 year employee of Sears Roebuck. Passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 92 years of age. Visitation at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Rd., on MONDAY from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church, 4366 Bridgetown Rd., on TUESDAY at 10:00 AM. Memorials may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now