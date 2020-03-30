Services
More Obituaries for Eugene Reichert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene J. Reichert

Eugene J. Reichert Obituary
Eugene J. Reichert

Mt. Healthy - REICHERT, Eugene J.; Beloved husband of Suzanne (nee Herlinger) Reichert; Devoted father of Donna (Stan) Morsbach and Deborah (Donald Sr.) Mertens; Dear grandfather of Heather, Corey, Jason and Donald Jr.; Great grandfather of Kennedy, Colin, Mia, Tatum, Reagan and Grant (who is due in June); Brother of Darlene (Harry) Schwab and the late Fredrick Reichert Jr. and Roselyn Young; Passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at the age of 88; Resident of Mt. Healthy; Gene was the retired Assistant Chief for 30 years at the Mt. Healthy Fire Dept., Superintendant of the Mt. Healthy Street Dept. for 34 years, member of the Mt. Healthy Fraternal Order of Eagles #2193 and Past President of the Public Works of Ohio; Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, April 2, 2020 with immediate family only; Donations may be sent to Mt. Healthy Fire Dept. or ; Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020
